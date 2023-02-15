ADVERTISEMENT

Air India starts new daily flight to Delhi from Thiruvananthapuram

February 15, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi service (AI 829) departs at 6.40 a.m. and reaches Delhi at 9.25 a.m.; the return flight (AI830) starts from Delhi at 9 p.m. and reaches Thiruvananthapuram at 12.20 a.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Air India has launched a new service to New Delhi from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The ‘capital to capital’ flight would be Air India’s second daily service in this sector, said a release issued by the airport here on Wednesday.

Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi service (AI 829) departs at 6.40 a.m. and reaches Delhi at 9.25 a.m. The return flight (AI830) starts from Delhi at 9 p.m. and reaches Thiruvananthapuram at 12.20 a.m. The fully economy class service flight will have 180 seats.

The convenient timing of the flight provides a connection to various domestic points from Delhi and also to and from international destinations including Europe, the U.K., the U.S., Australia, and southeast Asia. This is the fourth daily service in the Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi sector. Indigo and Vistara are also operating daily services in this sector.

