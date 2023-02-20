Air India launches daily flight to Mumbai from Thiruvananthapuram

February 20, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Air India has started a new flight service to Mumbai from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. This is Air India’s second daily service in this sector, says a release from the airport.

The flight (AI 657) departs from Mumbai at 5.40 a.m. and reaches Thiruvananthapuram at 7.55 a.m. The return flight (AI 658) will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 8.55 a.m. and reaches Mumbai at 11.15 a.m. The flight will have 122 seats including business class.

The convenient timing of the flight provides a connection to various domestic points and also to and from international destinations including Europe, UK, US, and South East Asia. This is the fourth daily service in the Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai sector. Indigo is also operating two daily services in this sector, says the release.