Air India Kozhikode office to be shifted to Calicut International Airport

July 29, 2022 21:18 IST

Air India will shift its reservation and sales office located at Eroth Centre, Bank Road, Kozhikode to Calicut International Airport at Karipur with effect from August 1. Business hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all days except Sundays. For further information contact 0483-2710180/0483-2715646 or call centre: 1860 233 14070, a press release said.

