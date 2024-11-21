ADVERTISEMENT

Air India flight from Kochi cancelled

Updated - November 21, 2024 10:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The travel plans of passengers of a New Delhi-bound flight of Air India from the Kochi airport went awry after the aircraft was grounded on Thursday afternoon following a technical snag.

The aircraft with 240 passengers on board was to leave for New Delhi at 2.30 p.m. The cancellation of the flight led to protests by passengers. Later, 100 passengers were accommodated in another flight that left the airport a few hours later. The other passengers were provided accommodation. Alternative travel arrangements would be made for the remaining passengers on Friday, the airport authorities said.

