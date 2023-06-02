HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air India Express to start Haj flights from Kannur, Kozhikode on June 4

In the first phase, it will operate 44 flights from Kozhikode and 13 flights from Kannur to Jeddah

June 02, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Air India Express will start operating Haj flights from Kannur and Kozhikode on June 4.

In a press release on Friday, the airline said charter flights for carrying Haj pilgrims will be operated in two phases. In the first phase, it will operate 44 flights from Kozhikode and 13 flights from Kannur to Jeddah and plans to carry 8,236 pilgrims. In the second phase, the carrier will operate 44 flights from Medina to Kozhikode and 13 flights from Medina to Kannur.

“This is the first time the airline is operating Haj services after winning the government-released bid for the two cities in Kerala,” the release said.

Colour-coded pouches

According to the release, the airline has introduced colour-coded pouches for elderly pilgrims to carry their boarding passes and brightly coloured luggage tags for easier identification and to prevent baggage mishandling.

The airline will transport Zam Zam water on the return ferry flights and keep it at Kozhikode and Kannur airports. Upon arrival, each pilgrim will be offered a 5-litre can of Zam Zam water, it added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.