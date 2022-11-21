Air India Express to launch two more services from Thiruvananthapuram airport

November 21, 2022 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Air India Express will start two more international services from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain service will start on November 30, while the Thiruvananthapuram-Dammam service will start on 1 December. This will be the first service in Thiruvananthapuram - Dammam sector, according to a release issued by the airport here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain service (IX 573) departs on Wednesdays and Sundays at 5.35 p.m. and reaches at 8.05 p.m. (Local time). The flight departs (IX 574) from Bahrain at 9.05 p.m. (Local time) and reaches Thiruvananthapuram at 4.25 a.m.

Thiruvananthapuram-Dammam flight (IX 581) departs on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 5.35 p.m. and reaches at 8.25 p.m. (Local time). The flight departs (IX 582) from Dammam at 9.25 p.m. (local time) and reaches at 5.05 a.m. Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a capacity of 180 passengers will be used for the services. Booking for both flights has started.

Trending

Air India Express will be the second airline to operate services in the Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain sector after Gulf Air which is operating 7 services a week.