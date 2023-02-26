Air India Express may get 190 Boeing 737 MAX

February 26, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Air India Express (AIE), the Kochi-headquartered low-cost international arm of Air India, is likely to get 190 Boeing 737 MAX (737-8 and 737-10s) aircraft as part of a deal entered into by Air India with Air Bus and Boeing to procure 470 aircraft over the next decade. The AIE had recently grabbed headlines for making frequent emergency landings (precautionary landings) in the State.

The airline has been using Boeing 737 MAX for its operations, while Air India has been using wide-body aircraft for its long-haul operations. The Air India Express has started hiring pilots and cabin crew members for its bases in south India to expand its operations. The airline has entered into a merger agreement with AirAsia India, thereby expanding its fleet size from 24 to 53. The merger of Vistara with Air India is proposed by March 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

“The route dynamics of the airline will change significantly with the induction of the new aircraft. But, it’s too early to speculate on the routes as discussions are still under way. However, as per the preliminary understanding, Boeing 737 MAX will be given to the AIE. The airline, which connects 14 major international destinations, mainly in West Asia and Singapore, with 34 destinations in India, is expected to launch large-scale domestic operations with the induction of the new aircraft,” said a senior officer.

Technical issues

Though there is no lifespan prescribed by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for a passenger aircraft flying in India, the average age of the aircraft owned by the AIE is 15 years. Since the majority of the recent emergency landings made by the AIE aircraft were due to technical issues, the induction of new aircraft would help the airline immensely, according to industry sources.

The airline has shifted a good number of officials from Kochi to its corporate office in Delhi. Its main operations would soon be from Delhi, said sources.