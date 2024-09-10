Air India Express launches Thiruvananthapuram-Riyadh flight 

A Thiruvananthapuram-Riyadh flight service has been started as an Onam gift to Malayali expatriates from southern Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flight, operated by Air India Express, will conduct service every Monday. The flight (IX 521) will depart Thiruvananthapuram at 7.55 p.m. and reach Riyadh at 10.40 p.m. In the return direction, the flight (IX 522) will depart at 11.20 p.m. and reach Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesdays at 7.30 a.m.

The service to Riyadh was a long-standing demand of the expatriates. The expatriates from Kerala and Tamil Nadu working in Saudi Arabia will benefit from the new service.

There is also a direct service from Thiruvananthapuram to Dammam in Saudi Arabia, said a release issued by the airport here on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.