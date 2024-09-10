GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air India Express launches Thiruvananthapuram-Riyadh flight 

Published - September 10, 2024 09:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Thiruvananthapuram-Riyadh flight service has been started as an Onam gift to Malayali expatriates from southern Kerala.

The flight, operated by Air India Express, will conduct service every Monday. The flight (IX 521) will depart Thiruvananthapuram at 7.55 p.m. and reach Riyadh at 10.40 p.m. In the return direction, the flight (IX 522) will depart at 11.20 p.m. and reach Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesdays at 7.30 a.m.

The service to Riyadh was a long-standing demand of the expatriates. The expatriates from Kerala and Tamil Nadu working in Saudi Arabia will benefit from the new service.

There is also a direct service from Thiruvananthapuram to Dammam in Saudi Arabia, said a release issued by the airport here on Tuesday.

