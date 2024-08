Air India Express has commenced a new daily flight service in the Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai sector.

The flight that departs from Chennai (IX 1615) at 6.50 p.m. daily will reach Thiruvananthapuram at 8.20 p.m.

The flight that departs from Thiruvananthapuram (IX 1616) at 8.50 p.m. daily will reach Chennai at 10.20 p.m.

IndiGo Airlines has been operating three daily services on this route.

