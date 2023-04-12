Air India Express increases services to Dubai, Abu Dhabi

April 12, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Air India Express has increased its number of services from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from 5 to 6. The new additional service to both destinations is on Mondays. The increase is made considering the long-pending demand of passengers, said a release form Thiruvananthapuram international airport here on Wednesday.

With this, the number of weekly services from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai has increased to 28 and services to Abu Dhabi to 40. Air India Express is the single largest airline operator from Thiruvananthapuram in terms of the number of international flights with 70 weekly services, said the release.