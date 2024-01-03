ADVERTISEMENT

Air India Express domestic flight operations shifted to T-1 terminal

January 03, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - THIRUVANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

All domestic flights of Air India Express operating from the international terminal (T-2) of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will be operated from the domestic terminal (T-1) at Shanghumugham with effect from 12 a.m. on January 5 (Friday), said a release issued from the airport here on Wednesday. 

At present, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kannur services are operating from the international terminal (T-2) at Chaka. All these services will be shifted to the domestic terminal (T-1) at Shanghumugham and these services will depart and arrive at T-1. There is no change in the timing of the services.

Services by other airlines will continue as per the existing schedule. More information is available at 8714601843 and 8714645030, said the release. 

