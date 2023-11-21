Air India Express commences more domestic services from Thiruvananthapuram airport

November 21, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Air India Express commenced more domestic services from the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The airline now offers direct to and fro services to Bengaluru, Kannur and Chennai, and another service to Mangaluru via Bengaluru, said a release from the airport.

There are two daily Bengaluru services — one arrives here at 7.20 a.m. and departs at 7.50 a.m. while another arrives at 11.25 p.m. and departs at 11.55 p.m. The services to Kannur is on Wednesdays and Saturdays with arrival at 7 a.m. and departure at 7.30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The services to Chennai is on Tuesdays and Fridays with arrival at 1.55 a.m. and departure at 11.55 p.m. From Mangaluru, the flight will depart at 8.15 p.m. and arrive in Thiruvananthapuram at 11.25 p.m. via Bengaluru. Return flight will start at 7.50 a.m. from Thiruvananthapuram and will reach Mangaluru at 12.10 p.m.

All services will be operated from the international terminal (T2) at Chakka, said the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.