Air India Express commences more domestic services from Thiruvananthapuram airport

November 21, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Air India Express commenced more domestic services from the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The airline now offers direct to and fro services to Bengaluru, Kannur and Chennai, and another service to Mangaluru via Bengaluru, said a release from the airport.

There are two daily Bengaluru services — one arrives here at 7.20 a.m. and departs at 7.50 a.m. while another arrives at 11.25 p.m. and departs at 11.55 p.m. The services to Kannur is on Wednesdays and Saturdays with arrival at 7 a.m. and departure at 7.30 a.m.

The services to Chennai is on Tuesdays and Fridays with arrival at 1.55 a.m. and departure at 11.55 p.m. From Mangaluru, the flight will depart at 8.15 p.m. and arrive in Thiruvananthapuram at 11.25 p.m. via Bengaluru. Return flight will start at 7.50 a.m. from Thiruvananthapuram and will reach Mangaluru at 12.10 p.m.

All services will be operated from the international terminal (T2) at Chakka, said the release.