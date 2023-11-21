HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air India Express commences more domestic services from Thiruvananthapuram airport

Direct to and fro services to Bengaluru, Kannur and Chennai, and another service to Mangaluru via Bengaluru

November 21, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Air India Express commenced more domestic services from the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The airline now offers direct to and fro services to Bengaluru, Kannur and Chennai, and another service to Mangaluru via Bengaluru, said a release from the airport.

There are two daily Bengaluru services — one arrives here at 7.20 a.m. and departs at 7.50 a.m. while another arrives at 11.25 p.m. and departs at 11.55 p.m. The services to Kannur is on Wednesdays and Saturdays with arrival at 7 a.m. and departure at 7.30 a.m.

The services to Chennai is on Tuesdays and Fridays with arrival at 1.55 a.m. and departure at 11.55 p.m. From Mangaluru, the flight will depart at 8.15 p.m. and arrive in Thiruvananthapuram at 11.25 p.m. via Bengaluru. Return flight will start at 7.50 a.m. from Thiruvananthapuram and will reach Mangaluru at 12.10 p.m.

All services will be operated from the international terminal (T2) at Chakka, said the release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.