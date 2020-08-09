Kerala

Air India crash | Condition of 14 passengers critical

The Boeing 737 flight of Air India Express after it plummeted from the 35-ft-high tabletop runway at Karipur airport. Sakeer Hussain

Fourteen of those injured in the Karipur air crash on Friday night continues to be in a critical condition and three are on ventilator support.

According to Health Department bulletin, the condition of 101 others is stable. They are at various public and private hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. Twenty persons have been discharged.

Meanwhile, one more person, undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode, has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Earlier, one among the deceased was tested positive for the virus. Kozhikode District Collector S Sambasiva Rao has directed the Health Department to collect the bills of treatment from the patients.

