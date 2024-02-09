Air Force Centre of Excellence for Maritime Survival and Air Rescue planned at Kappil

February 09, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Air Force is establishing an Air Force Centre of Excellence for Maritime Survival and Air Rescue (AFCEMSAR) at Kappil in Kollam district.

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, virtually launched the project on Friday during a visit to Thiruvananthapuram for the Annual Commanders’ Conference at the Southern Air Command (SAC) headquarters here.

The proposed AFCEMSAR will serve as the the nodal centre for the training of air and ground crew of IAF in maritime survival and air rescue operations.

The Commanders’ Conference, which began on Wednesday, concluded on February 9 (Friday). The Air Chief Marshal said future wars will be hybrid in nature and the spectrum of conflict would be spread across all domains.

He stressed the importance of innovative measures in countering new-age security challenges. IAF commanders should keep pace with global technological developments, especially in the domains of space, cyber and electronic warfare, he said.

He also commended SAC for maintaining a “credible operational posture,” undertaking missions in the Indian Ocean Region to enhance maritime security and assisting in disaster relief operations across the southern peninsula.

