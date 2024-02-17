Air enclave in Thiruvananthapuram: “Coast Guard actively pursuing proposal”

February 17, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Coast Guard is actively pursuing its plan to have an air enclave in Thiruvananthapuram, a senior officer said on Saturday. Though vital to the Coast Guard’s plans to enhance its operational footprint in the south, the air enclave project has been delayed on account of infrastructure-related issues.

The Coast Guard is currently in talks with the Thiruvananthapuram Airport regarding access for the enclave – which is close to the domestic terminal – to the runway, Commandant G. Sreekumar, Station Commander, Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam, told The Hindu on Saturday during a ‘Day at Sea’ programme held in connection with the 48th Raising Day of the Coast Guard.

If all goes well, the air enclave can be commissioned in the next two years, he said. “We have taken over the land for the project. But we need a taxiway or taxi link for aircraft from our hangar to the runway. That has to be provided by the airport. Discussions are in progress,” he said.

The Coast Guard is likely to station two or three helicopters, possibly the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), at the enclave to guarantee quick air support for surveillance and search and rescue (SAR). At present, the Vizhinjam Station is dependent on Kochi for such missions.

Vizhinjam Station

At Vizhinjam, the Coast Guard is looking at expanding its small fleet of vessels used for patrolling and interception. By next year, the Vizhinjam Station expects to have a new 76.7 metre-long wharf ready. This will enable it to station more ships here. At present, Vizhinjam has one Fast Patrol Vessel, two interceptor boats and two smaller interceptor craft. “The Coast Guard is ready to increase the number of vessels. A shortage of berths is the problem,” Commandant Sreekumar said. The new wharf is planned on the seaward, north-west part of the Vizhinjam harbour.

Also on the cards are new radars in the southern districts. A new radar tower is now operational at Vizhinjam, though not formally commissioned. New radars are planned in Kollam and Alappuzha under a Phase-II coastal security initiative of the Coast Guard.

In recent years, the Coast Guard has stepped up surveillance against sea-borne infiltration of anti-national elements and drug trafficking.

‘Day at Sea’ held

The Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam conducted a ‘Day at Sea’ programme off Vizhinjam on Saturday to mark the 48th Coast Guard Raising Day. Five Coast Guard Ships, ‘Anagh,’ ‘Aryaman,’ ‘Urja Shrota,’ C-427 and C-441 and an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) participated in the event. Coast Guard personnel demonstrated boarding operations, search and rescue and firing of the ships guns on the occasion. Commandant G. Sreekumar explained the activities carried out by the Coast Guard.