AIMS will be a reality in five years, says Suresh Gopi 

An All India Institute of Medical Sciences, a long-pending demand of the State, will be made a reality in the coming five years, says Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a ‘Meet The Press’ programme organised by the Thrissur Press Club on Friday, Mr. Gopi said the AIIMS would come to Kerala if there were no man-made hurdles to the project.

Listing out his dream development projects, he said a spiritual tourism project had already been submitted connecting Nagapattinam- Velankanni- Dindigul temple-Mangaladevi temple -Malayattoor- Kalady- Bharananganam- Kodungalloor- Cheraman Masjid and Lourdes Church, Thrissur. “A project for the development of the Jewish church at Fort Kochi is also my dream.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“A tourism hub for development of the coastal belt of Thrissur district with private participation is under active consideration. This project will benefit fish workers in the coastal area. Extending the metro rail to Thrissur is my mission as it is a necessity for the development of the city.”

A cross-cut road from Mannuthy connecting the NH 47 with the NH 66 and the NH 17 without touching Thrissur city is another plan. But this will be implemented only after discussions with all stakeholders. No development project will be initiated by harming anybody, he said.

Clearing the air in connection with his statement that he will not attend functions free of cost, he said, “I will take money for commercial engagements and inaugurations like any of my colleagues in the film sector. And I will utilise that money for the welfare of poor people”.

He said he would intervene with NABARD to bring down interest on farm loans. Steps would be taken to streamline the distribution of Bharat Rice, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.