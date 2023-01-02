Aiming to keep the fete clean and green

January 02, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

Every effort is being made by the green protocol committee to ensure that the 61st State School Arts Festival is a green one. The protocol is being followed in everything from keeping the venues devoid of plastic to issuing the identity cards. Besides, 700 volunteers, including students and members of school PTAs, will be on the ground in all the 24 venues in two shifts to encourage the public to keep the venues clean.

“We have set up an award for the best PTA based on their activities over these five days”, said K.K. Sreejesh Kumar, convener of the Green Protocol committee.

Waste bins made of bamboo have been kept at all the venues and use of plastic bottles will be highly discouraged in the venues. Earthen water dispensers have been kept at the venues along with earthen cups.

Paper bouquets

Use of flex boards have been minimised and cloth banners have been used as much as possible. Haritha Karma Senas have provided cloth bags to be used at the venues wherever necessary. The bouquets to be given to the guests are made of paper, while the mementoes are books autographed by the respective authors. The registration committee is distributing files made of jute and the badges used by all committees too are eco-friendly.

“At the end of the day, this is an effort to send a message to the children on the need to follow the green protocol in everyday life,” Mr. Sreejesh said.