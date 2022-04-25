Aim to set State free of malaria by 2025: Minister

The State is aiming at the eradication of indigenous malaria and mortality due to malaria in Kerala by 2025.

The State was moving towards this goal by implementing a specific action plan, an official statement issued by Health Minister Veena George on the occasion of World Malaria Day said.

Efforts were on to declare the districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kottayam and Ernakulam malaria-free this year itself, she said.

The theme of this year’s Malaria Day observance was harnessing innovative tools and technology to reduce mortality and morbidity due to malaria.

Activities should be so organised that this theme was adopted in letter and spirit, Ms. George said, while inaugurating Malaria Day observance online.

V.K. Prashanth, MLA, presided over the inaugural function, in which senior Health officials, including Director of Health Services V.R. Raju were present.

A malaria awareness class as well as an exhibition was organised on the occasion.