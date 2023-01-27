ADVERTISEMENT

Ailing woman found abandoned; probe ordered

January 27, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

Kannur District Collector S. Chandrasekhar has ordered an investigation into a case in which a 63-year-old ailing woman from Peravoor was allegedly denied medical treatment by her children.

Saraswati was admitted to hospital in a critical condition after she was found at her home with her leg infested with maggots. A diabetic, Saraswati developed foot ulcer and sought treatment at the Peravoor Taluk Hospital and later at the Kannur Medical College Hospital, where the doctors suggested amputation of her leg.

However, she was taken back home after her daughter Sunitha said that she could not afford her mother’s treatment. However, a week later, her condition worsened. Manoj, a social worker, took Saraswati to the medical college hospital at Anjarakandy. Sunitha said her three brothers had refused to take care of their mother.

The Collector has directed officials of the Social Justice department to investigate the matter and submit a report.

