Ailing elephants given fitness certificate, alleges Heritage Task Force

April 19, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Thrissur

Ailing and unfit elephants were given fitness certificate to be paraded for Thrissur Pooram, the Thrissur-based Heritage Task Force has alleged.

The organisation submitted photographs and videographs of one of the elephants, Ravipuram Govindan, which was paraded for the Pooram.

“The condition of Ravipuram Govindan was very pathetic. There were severe wounds on the body of the skinny elephant. It was not fit to be paraded for the Pooram. This is not the only case, many of the elephants, which were given fitness certificates, were unfit to be paraded,” said V.K. Venkitachalam, secretary of the task force.

The task force also alleged that violating the High Court order, many people, including police personnel, were wearing footwear in the temple compound.