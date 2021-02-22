‘Ailing’ blackboard tree being nursed back to health

Tree Walk, a city-based citizens’ collective that works for green city, organised the second of its ‘tree healing’ events on the Museum-Nandavanam road on Sunday.
The focus was a ‘blackboard’ tree (Alstonia scholaris) the base of which was the site for wanton waste disposal by the public. The bark of the tree was burnt and damaged. On Saturday, Tree Walk had sought the help of the Mayor, ward councillor, and health inspector to clean the base of the tree. More than 10 sacks of plastic waste, bottles, and soiled toilet articles were collected.
The treatment was done by a team of experts in Vriksha Ayurveda, the ancient science of understanding and knowing trees. Binu K., a primary schoolteacher from Uzhavoor, and his team members Sunil Vazhoor, Gopakumar Kangazha, and Vijayakumar Ithikkanam worked at the site for more than three hours to make a medicine mix. The mixture is a selection of 20 ingredients that include cow’s milk, dung, ghee, soil from paddy field and from under the tree, kadalipazham, lotus plant, and so on. The treatment schedule is a series of meticulously executed steps that include cleaning the bark and removing nails (26 nails and one advertisement were removed from the tree). The process will find fruition when milk will be sprayed on the affected part for the next one week. The tree will then go into a resting phase for six months after which marked changes that indicate rejuvenation will be visible.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath