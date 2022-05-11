Kerala raises demand for AIIMS in the State

Health Minister Veena George has requested Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavya to favourably consider and expedite Kerala’s request for an AIIMS-like institution in the State. Ms. George had met Mr. Mandavya at Gujarat at a meeting of the Health Ministers of various States.

She informed the Union Health Minister that the State was ready with the land required for setting up AIIMS and that all details have been submitted to the Ministry. She also requested more funds for the State’s health sector.

Mr. Mandavya assured Ms. George that the State’s requirements were being considered.