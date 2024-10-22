AIIMS proposal in Kozhikode: Centre’s political decision elusive

Kozhikode: A political decision from the Centre in favour of the proposal for an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kozhikode remains elusive, even as the State government is proceeding with land acquisition in Kinalur and Kanthalad villages of Balussery.

Health Minister Veena George, while replying to a calling attention motion by CPI(M) legislator K.M. Sachindev in the Assembly recently, had said that the Centre “responded very positively” to the idea of developing an AIIMS-like institution in Kerala which could also serve as a research centre. Ms. Veena George said that during her meeting with J.P. Nadda, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, on September 17, a memorandum containing the State’s proposal to set up the institute at Kinalur was handed over. It had been forwarded to the Ministry of Finance, she told the Assembly.

M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, who has been raising the demand for around a decade now, was also told by the Union Health Minister’s office that a final decision was yet to be taken on Kerala’s proposal. Sources in the MP’s office highlighted that the project had been presented as a major healthcare institution in the tertiary sector, aimed at serving all of north Kerala. A political decision was required to realise the proposal, they added.

Meanwhile, the State government has already acquired over 150 acres for the AIIMS in Kinalur and Kanthalad villages. Efforts are under way to acquire approximately 100 more acres from private individuals. Sources in the Revenue department said that land survey had been completed, and the process to lay alignment stones would be taken up in the coming days. The State government believes that the proposed location would fulfil all the parameters that the Centre had cited as a pre-requirement.

The demand for an AIIMS had acquired political dimensions some time ago when people’s representatives and leaders from Kasaragod and Palakkad districts too sought the facility for their regions. A case has also been filed in the Kerala High Court by one of these groups. Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi too waded into the controversy demanding that the AIIMS could be set up in a southern district.