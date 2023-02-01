AIIMS for Kerala finds no mention in Union Budget speech

February 01, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

There is no allocation for the proposed All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for Kerala in the Union Budget though the State government is going ahead with its plan to set it up at Kinalur in Kozhikode district.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had recently urged the Centre to give approval for the project, pointing out that land had already been identified for the purpose. The disappointment was palpable in Mr. Vijayan’s statement after the budget speech on Wednesday when he said that there was no mention about the AIIMS, a long-pending demand of the State, and the railway development here.

Nevertheless, the State government is reportedly fast-tracking steps to establish the institute at Kinalur. According to sources, a government notification to acquire private land is expected soon. An expert team consisting of Revenue officials, social scientists, and the Principal, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, had visited Kinalur and Kanthalad villages in December where 40.6 hectares will have to be acquired from private persons for the project.

A draft report prepared by the team is being modified after incorporating suggestions from the members. Once the government approves the final report of the team, the notification for land acquisition will be issued. A field survey in the affected areas is being conducted now. Over 100 hectares will be required for the institution and the rest of the land has been taken over from the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and handed over to the Health department.

The final social impact assessment study had pointed out that 94 houses, 10 commercial/livelihood structures, one temple land, one madrasa hall belonging to a mosque, two ‘gulikan thara’ belonging to two households, one family health centre, and one ration shop will have to be demolished. A total of 114 drinking water sources, two streams, and the Kattadi river too will be affected.