AIIMS approval for Kerala after Finance Ministry nod, says Union Minister

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the approval for an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for Kerala would be subject to clearance by the Finance Ministry.

This was mentioned by Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, in reply to a question by M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha on December 3 on the status of the proposal to have an AIIMS in the State. The State government has proposed to set up the institute at Balussery in Kozhikode.

The Minister said it was the Centre’s policy to have one AIIMS in each State. The project will be launched under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana in phases. After the Home Ministry asked the Chief Minister to identify locations for setting up the institution, four places in various districts were proposed. It was in this context that the Health Ministry sought in-principle approval for the proposal, the Minister said.