AIE to operate 98 flights

Air India Express will operate 98 flights from nine airports between July 12 and 26 for those with the United Arab Emirates’ Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship entry permit and resident visa to return to the emirates.
Flexi fares
The flights will be from Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kannur, Mangaluru, Tiruchirapalli, Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi airports. Air India Express sources said flexi fares would be applicable for the Vande Bharat flights to the UAE. The one-way bucket fare in the Kerala-Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah sectors, which are most in demand, would start from ₹20,000. Of the 98 flights to be operated to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, 51 would be from the four airports in Kerala.
Cochin airport would handle 21 flights, Kozhikode 15, Thiruvananthapuram nine, and Kannur six flights.
