AIE strike: Sivankutty seeks Union Minister’s intervention in securing compensation for widow

Minister for General Education and Labour V. Sivankutty has written to Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia seeking his intervention in securing compensation for a widow from the Air India Express (AIE).

In a letter to Mr. Scindia, Mr. Sivankutty drew his attention to Amrita, a nursing student living at Karamana in the State capital, who had booked a seat on an AIE flight to Oman on May 8 to visit and bring back her husband Rajesh who was in a critical condition at a hospital in that country.

When Amrita reached the airport to travel to Oman, she found that the flight was cancelled owing to a flash strike by the cabin crew of the airline. She requested the authorities for an alternative arrangement but all her efforts were futile.

Unfortunately, Rajesh breathed his last on May 13 and Amrita could not see her husband for the last time. He left behind two children who were in kindergarten. The callous and irresponsible actions of AIE not only deprived Amrita of the chance to bid farewell to her husband but also caused immeasurable anguish and suffering to her and her family. “In this time of profound grief, they deserve compassion, empathy, and humanitarian consideration,” Mr. Sivankutty wrote, seeking the Civil Aviation Minister’s intervention to do all possible by way of monetary compensation to redress the loss suffered by Amrita and her family. “This office would highly appreciate a prompt action,” the Minister said.