AIDWA welcomes forming SIT to probe Hema panel findings

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) expressed solidarity with women in Malayalam cinema who underwent traumatic experiences. The association, which welcomed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment raised by women since the release of the Justice K. Hema Committee report, hoped that the panel recommendations would be implemented in consultations with all the stakeholders.

A joint statement issued by association president P.K. Sreemathi and general secretary Mariam Dhawale, while lauding the efforts of the State government to help the women complainants, hoped that the implementation of the panel report will help in building confidence in the women in the film industry and put an end to their agony at the hands of their tormentors.