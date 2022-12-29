ADVERTISEMENT

AIDWA meet: history expo begins on Friday

December 29, 2022 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A history exhibition organised in connection with the 13th national conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) will be inaugurated by CPI(M) State unit secretary M.V. Govindan at Ayyankali Hall here at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The exhibition, titled Drishya Bhoomika, will showcase paintings by 30 renowned women painters on the theme of women’s struggles. Sculptures depicting women’s struggles in Kerala history will also be arranged at the exhibition hall.

Mr. Govindan will release the promotion song of the conference on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US