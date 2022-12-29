AIDWA meet: history expo begins on Friday

December 29, 2022 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A history exhibition organised in connection with the 13th national conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) will be inaugurated by CPI(M) State unit secretary M.V. Govindan at Ayyankali Hall here at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The exhibition, titled Drishya Bhoomika, will showcase paintings by 30 renowned women painters on the theme of women’s struggles. Sculptures depicting women’s struggles in Kerala history will also be arranged at the exhibition hall.

Mr. Govindan will release the promotion song of the conference on the occasion.