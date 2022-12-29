HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIDWA meet: history expo begins on Friday

December 29, 2022 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A history exhibition organised in connection with the 13th national conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) will be inaugurated by CPI(M) State unit secretary M.V. Govindan at Ayyankali Hall here at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The exhibition, titled Drishya Bhoomika, will showcase paintings by 30 renowned women painters on the theme of women’s struggles. Sculptures depicting women’s struggles in Kerala history will also be arranged at the exhibition hall.

Mr. Govindan will release the promotion song of the conference on the occasion.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.