AIDWA calls for protests against LPG price hike

March 02, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has condemned the decision of the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre to hike the price of domestic LPG cylinders by ₹50.

AIDWA president P.K. Sreemathy and general secretary Mariam Dhawale, in a press statement here on Thursday, said it was “significant” that the BJP government had jacked up the LPG price immediately after voting was over in the three north-eastern States.

Slamming the hike, they said women already were not able to afford cooking gas cylinders as the prices ranged from ₹900 to ₹1,200 per cylinder. Such exorbitant prices had forced 56.5% of the consumers to use only four or less refills against the minimum required annual average of more than seven cylinders and against an entitlement of 12 cylinders a year.

The “massive increase” of ₹350 in commercial LPG cylinder prices would lead to a hike in the input costs for all processed food products, fuelling further price rise, they said.

Repeated hikes in price of LPG cylinders, unbearable levels of inflation, increasing food prices, and massive unemployment had made it extremely difficult for women to run their household, the said.

The latest LPG price hike showed the “insensitivity and callousness” of the Modi-led BJP-RSS regime, they added.

Demanding immediate rollback of the hike, they called for strong protests across the country against the decision of the Central government.