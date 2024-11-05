AIDSO criticises 4-year degree programme for sparking ‘anarchy’ in education

The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) expressed concerns about the effectiveness of the four-year degree programme in the State. AIDSO State president S. Aleena said that the new degree programme had begun to create anarchy in the education sphere.

Speaking at a reception for the ongoing AIDSO rally, Vidyarthi Shakti, held at Thunchan Memorial Government College in Tirur on Tuesday (November 5), Ms. Aleena, who is also the rally captain, said that the first-semester students of the four-year degree programme were yet to receive their syllabus, despite universities having already announced examination dates. She added that teachers were struggling to complete the lessons.

Ms. Aleena also criticised universities for increasing fees with the implementation of the programme. “Students in all States where the four-year degree programme has been introduced as part of the National Education Policy are facing similar issues,” she said.

The rally started at Government College in Malappuram and concluded at Kottakkal after getting receptions at BP Angadi and Tirur. AIDSO college unit president M.S. Allan presided over the function held at Thunchan college.

AIDSO drama troupe presented a street play, and its street band presented a musical orchestra.