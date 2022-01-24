Aided school managers misleading people, says forum

‘Reservation for differently abled in appointments mandatory under law’

Functionaries of the Kerala Federation of the Blind have accused the Kerala Aided (Primary) School Managers Association of misleading people about a High Court order on reservations for differently abled persons in aided schools.

Three per cent reservation was mandatory for the differently abled under the People With Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995, from February 7, 1996. Under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the quota was raised to 4% from April 19, 2017, with retrospective effect.

Federation president K.J. Varghese said on Monday that the court had not vacated the stay on grant of approval for appointments in aided schools. In an interim order on December 23, 2021, the court clarified that there would not be any embargo in granting approval to the appointments in posts which are not identified for disabled persons. The stay order continues and the writ petition filed by the Federation is pending in the court, Mr. Varghese said. The earlier mentioned order also had said that any approval would be subject to the result of the above writ petition.

In an order on September 6, 2021, the Director of Public Instruction had sought to clear all the appointments to aided schools made by July 15, 2021, by September 24. The court stayed this order after the Kerala Federation of the Blind filed a petition alleging that the 4% quota for persons with disabilities had not been implemented. It was the KASMA functionaries who filed another petition opposing the stay order.