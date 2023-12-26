Aided by surge in footfall, income at Sabarimala crosses ₹200 crore

December 26, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The daily cap on virtual queue bookings for darshan notwithstanding, the pilgrim footfall at Sabarimala has recorded a sharp surge with a corresponding growth in revenue during the first phase of the annual pilgrim season.

According to the Travancore Devaswom Board, 31,43,163 lakh devotees visited the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple till December 25 while the income received during the period was ₹204.30 crore. The amount will go up further once the huge pile of coins received as donations is counted.

The income received from the annual pilgrimage during the same period last year was ₹222.98 crore.

“Of the total income received, ₹63.89 crore was received as donations while the sale of aravana accounted for ₹96.32 crore,” says P.S. Prasanth, president, TDB. The income received through the sale of appam is ₹12.38 crore.

The board, on its part, offered free meals to 7.25 lakh devotees so far this season. It has also distributed over 1 crore biscuits to the pilgrims waiting in queues. Anticipating the rush to intensify in the coming days, the board is planning to deploy more people for the service.

Escorted by a team of armed police and officials from the TDB, the procession carrying the Thanka Anki reached Pampa on Tuesday afternoon. It was accorded reception at Sharamkuthi, before being taken to the Sabarimala temple.

The first phase of the annual pilgrimage season will draw to a close after the Madalapuja on Wednesday.

The temple will reopen for the Makaravilakku season on December 30 and the Makaravilakku festival will be held on January 15. Devotees will be permitted to the temple till January 20 and the temple will close on January 21 morning following a visit by the king of the Pandalam palace.

