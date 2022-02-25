Aid under PMAY-LIFE project disbursed

Kozhikode

The first instalment of funds under the 9th phase of of PMAY-LIFE project in Kozhikode Corporation was disbursed to 327 beneficiaries on Friday. As many as 53 families in the Scheduled Caste category and four fishermen were included in this phase with a total project fund of ₹13.08 crore. Mayor Beena Philip gave away the cheques while Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed presided over the event. The corporation had earlier disbursed ₹103 crore under the project in eight phases, a press release said.