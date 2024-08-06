GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aid pours in for victims of Wayanad landslides

Published - August 06, 2024 06:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has donated ₹1 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for relief and rehabilitation following the landslides in Wayanad.

VIT founder and Chancellor G. Viswanathan handed over the demand draft for ₹1 crore to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Secretariat here on Monday. VIT vice-presidents Sankar Viswanathan, G.V. Selvam, and assistant vice-president Kadhambari S. Viswanathan accompanied the Chancellor.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, has also donated ₹1 crore towards the rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad. Chancellor T. R. Paarivendhar donated the amount to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. Dr. Paarivendhar expressed his concern for those impacted by the disaster and emphasised the institution’s commitment to supporting relief efforts.

Akshaya Patra Foundation, in solidarity with the Government of Kerala, has initiated efforts to support the affected communities. The foundation has distributed 1,000 grocery kits in the landslide-ravaged areas and is preparing to deliver an additional 9,000 kits in the coming days. The kits are calculated to provide 42 nutritious meals, sustaining a family of three for up to a week.

Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa, vice-chairperson of the Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, “we aim not just to meet immediate needs, but also to instil hope in those facing these dire circumstances.”

