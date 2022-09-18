Kerala

Aid for transgender persons training for competitive exams

The Social Justice department has launched Yathnam, a project to provide financial assistance to transgender persons undergoing training for competitive examinations.

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu said administrative sanction for ₹6.85 lakh had been received for the project this year. The assistance will be given for training for PSC, UPSC, banking services, RRB, UGC, NET, JRF, and CAT/MAT tests. Those preparing for competitive examinations will receive up to ₹8,500 for coaching up to six months. This assistance will be given to 10 persons.

Ten persons preparing for PSC, UPSC, banking services and RRB will receive a maximum of ₹40,000 each. Five persons preparing for UGC, NET, JRF will receive a maximum of ₹40,000, the Minister said in a statement.

The assistance under Yathnam will be provided from the ₹4.5 crore earmarked for transgender welfare projects, said Dr. Bindu.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 18, 2022 6:59:29 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/aid-for-transgender-persons-training-for-competitive-exams/article65904163.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY