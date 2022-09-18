Aid for transgender persons training for competitive exams

Social Justice dept. launches Yathnam

Social Justice dept. launches Yathnam

The Social Justice department has launched Yathnam, a project to provide financial assistance to transgender persons undergoing training for competitive examinations.

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu said administrative sanction for ₹6.85 lakh had been received for the project this year. The assistance will be given for training for PSC, UPSC, banking services, RRB, UGC, NET, JRF, and CAT/MAT tests. Those preparing for competitive examinations will receive up to ₹8,500 for coaching up to six months. This assistance will be given to 10 persons.

Ten persons preparing for PSC, UPSC, banking services and RRB will receive a maximum of ₹40,000 each. Five persons preparing for UGC, NET, JRF will receive a maximum of ₹40,000, the Minister said in a statement.

The assistance under Yathnam will be provided from the ₹4.5 crore earmarked for transgender welfare projects, said Dr. Bindu.