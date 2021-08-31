Aid for differently abled persons is not generosity but their rights, says Kerala Minister M.V. Govindan

KANNUR

31 August 2021 16:00 IST

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the distribution of electronic wheelchairs to differently-abled persons in Kannur district under the Shubhayathra scheme

Kerala Minister for Local Self-Government and Excise M.V. Govindan on Tuesday said that the assistance given to differently abled persons was not anyone's generosity but their right.

He was speaking after inaugurating the distribution of electronic wheelchairs to differently-abled persons in Kannur district under the Shubhayathra scheme on Monday.

Maintaining that Kerala is a friendly State to differently abled persons, the Minister said such people must be able to overcome challenges and move on to a better standard of living.

"It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that their rights are met after taking their needs into consideration,” he said. The government is implementing schemes with special consideration for job training and rehabilitation for those with special skills, Mr. Govindan said.

Job security

The Minister said that the government would take precautionary measures to ensure job security and improve the living standards of persons with disabilities.

Shubhayatra aims at providing free assistance devices and mitigation of disability. The state-of-the-art electronic wheelchairs would be provided to 200 selected persons with disabilities in the State under the scheme. These have been distributed to 20 beneficiaries in Kannur district so far.

Beneficiaries are selected after certification by medical board as having 40% or more disability. Wheelchairs, which can be re-charged and used for up to six hours and valued at over ₹2.5 lakh each, were distributed free of cost. It can travel up to 15 km on a single full charge.

The self-propelled wheelchair comes fitted with headlights and indicators and is designed in such a fashion that it does not tip over.

Financial assistance was distributed as part of Hasthadanam scheme at a function held at the Kannur Government Engineering College Auditorium. The scheme provides aid of up to ₹20,000 for children with severe disabilities.