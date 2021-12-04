Aid for children who lost parents to COVID-19

Minister inaugurates scheme that will benefit 54 children in first phase

Health Minister Veena George on Friday inaugurated the financial assistance scheme formulated by the State government for children who lost both parents to COVID-19.

The Minister handed over the documents of fixed deposit of ₹3 lakh each in the name of two children from Pathanamthitta to district child protection officer Nita Das. Both the children and their guardians were present on the occasion.

Children who lost both parents or lost their lone surviving parent to COVID-19 will benefit from this scheme.

The money deposited in the treasury saving account as fixed deposit would be handed over to children when they attain the age of 18.

Monthly deposit

Apart from this, a monthly deposit of ₹2,000 would also be made to the account. These children will be given free education till they complete graduation.

54 kids to get aid

In the first phase, orders have been issued to provide financial aid under this scheme to 54 children across the State, Ms. George said.