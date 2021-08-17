Aid for BDS to expand Kerala Chicken project

800 farmers to be provided subsidy to set up poultry farms

The State government has decided to provide financial assistance to the Brahmagiri Development Society (BDS), a farmer initiative in Wayanad, to expand the Kerala Chicken project.

As many as 800 poultry farmers would be provided subsidy to set up poultry farms under the project.

A recent meeting of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative decided to provide ₹19 crore to BDS to expand the project, P. Krishnaprasad, former MLA and chairman of the organisation, said.

A sum of ₹4 crore would be provided to 800 poultry farmers as subsidy to set up poultry farms under the project, Mr. Krishnaprasad said. The BDS is planning to launch the farms in six districts in Malabar region, including 300 farms in Wayanad and 100 farms each in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad districts in five months with the support of district administrations, civic bodies, and cooperatives, he said.

While private agencies paid farmers ₹6 as rearing charge per 1 kg of chicken, the farmers would get ₹8 to ₹11 per kg of chicken as rearing charge under the Kerala Chicken project, he said.

Poultry feeds and veterinary assistance would also be provided under the project. The functioning of breeder farm of the BDS at Attappady in Palakkad district would begin soon.

The ₹8.5-crore project envisages attaining self-sufficiency in the production of chicken in the State.

Apart from the seven Kerala Chicken outlets in the State at present, the BDS would launch 100 outlets in five months, Mr. Krishnaprasad said.