ADVERTISEMENT

AICTE-IDEA lab inaugurated

February 05, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) member secretary Prof. Rajive Kumar inaugurated the TKMCE AICTE-IDEA lab at TKM College of Engineering, one among the 49 institutes across India selected for the initiative rolled out by the AICTE to transform technical education by empowering young minds with cutting edge tools, processes and skills.

TKM College Trust chairman T.K. Shahal Hassan Musaliar presided over the function and Neeraj Saxena, advisor, IDC, AICTE, delivered the keynote lecture on ‘Institutional Development in the Context of NEP2020’. Ramesh Unnikrishnan, advisor, Policy and Academic Bureau, AICTE; Jalaluddin Musaliar, treasurer-TKM Trust; Mohammed Sadikh, TKMCE-IDEA lab chief mentor; and T.S. Krishnakumar, coordinator; also spoke on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US