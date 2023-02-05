HamberMenu
AICTE-IDEA lab inaugurated

February 05, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) member secretary Prof. Rajive Kumar inaugurated the TKMCE AICTE-IDEA lab at TKM College of Engineering, one among the 49 institutes across India selected for the initiative rolled out by the AICTE to transform technical education by empowering young minds with cutting edge tools, processes and skills.

TKM College Trust chairman T.K. Shahal Hassan Musaliar presided over the function and Neeraj Saxena, advisor, IDC, AICTE, delivered the keynote lecture on ‘Institutional Development in the Context of NEP2020’. Ramesh Unnikrishnan, advisor, Policy and Academic Bureau, AICTE; Jalaluddin Musaliar, treasurer-TKM Trust; Mohammed Sadikh, TKMCE-IDEA lab chief mentor; and T.S. Krishnakumar, coordinator; also spoke on the occasion.

