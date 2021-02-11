AICC taps Thomas to be KPCC working president

11 February 2021 18:42 IST

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has tapped veteran leader K.V. Thomas to take charge as KPCC working president. The AICC is expected to issue a press statement from New Delhi soon.

Kodikunnil Suresh and K. Sudhakaran, both MPs, are the other two working presidents. Mr. Thomas will fill the vacancy caused by the demise of M.I. Shanawaz.

Mr. Thomas had threatened to break ranks with the Congress last month amidst speculation that he would contest the Assembly elections from Ernakulam as an LDF Independent. Mr. Thomas had complained that he felt sidelined by the State leadership of the party.

Mr. Thomas had backtracked from a press conference at the last moment following the AICC’s intervention. A party insider said Mr. Thomas might not contest the elections. He was likely to focus on organisational work.