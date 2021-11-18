AICC swats aside A, and I group complaints

KPCC gets nod to go ahead with party reorganisation

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has purportedly given the green signal to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to go ahead with reorganisation regardless of the opposition from the ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions.

The national leadership’s stamp of approval for forging onward with party restructuring was arguably evident in the words of AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar. “Reorganisation is in the party’s interest,” he said here on Thursday.

Pointedly, Mr. Anwar also seemed to shoot down the argument of the ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups that the KPCC’s political affairs committee (PAC) was the party’s apex decision making authority in the State unit.

Advisory role

Mr. Anwar said: “The PAC only has an advisory role. As per the Congress constitution, the KPCC executive is the party’s paramount decision-making body in Kerala. The PAC has been around since the 1960s, and it would continue to exist in an advisory capacity.”

At a stroke, the AICC seemed to have swatted aside former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s purported complaint that the KPCC leadership had diminished the PAC’s role in the party’s decision-making process and given more traction to the KPCC executive “dominated by nominees” of KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan.

Mr. Anwar had arrived in Kerala a day after Mr. Chandy met AICC president Sonia Gandhi purportedly to communicate his opposition to restructuring the party in Kerala ahead of the organisational elections in April 2022.

Groups’ charge

Mr. Chandy, who ostensibly has the backing of ‘I’ group leader Ramesh Chennithala, had reportedly perceived restructuring as a bid by Mr. Sudhakaran and Mr. Satheesan, to control the party by “arbitrarily” placing “their nominees” in critical party posts ahead of the membership drive and the upcoming KPCC elections.

Other senior leaders had also complained to the AICC that the incumbent powers were stacking the decks in their favour ahead of party polls.

Moreover, Mr. Sudhakaran had announced his intention to contest for the post of KPCC president. He said at Poovar that organisational elections would ensure the party reached the hands of the deserving.