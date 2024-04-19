GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AICC leader alleges tryst between CPI(M) and BJP in Kerala

April 19, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are united in opposing the Congress in Kerala, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and chairman of party’s media wing Pawan Khera has said.

Addressing a press conference at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office in Kochi on Friday, Mr. Khera said the Central investigating agencies dancing to the tune of the BJP were dragging their feet when it came to the diplomatic gold smuggling case and the SNC Lavalin case. It was an indication of the tryst between the two parties, he added.

Not less than 26 political leaders were absolved of corruption charges as soon as they joined the BJP. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was the 27th such leader, alleged Mr. Khera. The unholy nexus between the two parties was evident even in the investigation into the alleged Karuvannur cooperative bank scam.

Mr. Khera questioned the sincerity of CPI(M)’s anti-BJP posture, pointing out how the party had accommodated the Janata Dal, which was an ally of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre, in the State Cabinet. He said Narendra Modi was a Prime Minister with scant knowledge of history.

