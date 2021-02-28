AIADMK plans T.N. model alliance in State

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is planning a Tamil Nadu model alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala and it may field candidates in border constituencies in Idukki and Palakkad districts as part of it.
Accordingly, the AIADMK may contest in Devikulam constituency where majority of the voters are of Tamil origin. There is also a considerable Tamil population in the Peerumade and Udumbanchola constituencies in Idukki.
AIADMK State president Shobakumar said there was an alliance with the BJP in Kerala. The AIADMK will field candidates in Idukki, Palakkad and other districts. A final decision would emerge after March 5, he said.
In the 2016 Assembly election, AIADMK candidate R.M. Dhanalakshmi reached third position in the Devikulam constituency and got 11,613 votes. BJP candidate N. Chandran got 9,592 votes. CPI(M) leader S. Rajendran won the election with a margin of 49,510 votes, while UDF candidate A.K. Mani got 43,728 votes.
BJP Idukki district president K.S. Aji said that if the AIADMK demanded the Devikulam seat, it would be considered. However, a decision on the candidates was not yet finalised. The BJP-AIADMK alliance would positively help in the Devikulam constituency, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath