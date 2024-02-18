ADVERTISEMENT

AI will be used in public education: Minister  

February 18, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government is committed to effective use of artificial intelligence (AI) in public education for improving teaching and learning, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

The Minister said AI technology had been given huge importance in the new school curriculum and Little KITEs activities.

He was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory of a Thiruvananthapuram district camp for members of Little KITEs IT clubs under Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) at St. Roch’s High School here on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister also released an activity book that would contain activities each Little KITEs IT club member would undertake in the three years of Little KITEs. KITE has prepared the activity books to equip students to maintain high-tech equipment used in schools, making graphics, animation, visual programming, and designing robotics and the Internet of Things (IoT) equipment.

Nearly 15,000 students from the Little KITEs units in schools had participated in the sub-district level camps in December last. As many as 1,200 select students are taking part in the two-phase district camps.

The State camp will be held in May.

KITE chief executive director K. Anvar Sadath, State Council of Educational Research and Training director Jayaprakash R.K., and Samagra Shiksha, Kerala project director Supriya A.R. were present at the district camp.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US