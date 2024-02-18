AI will be used in public education: Minister  

February 18, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government is committed to effective use of artificial intelligence (AI) in public education for improving teaching and learning, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

The Minister said AI technology had been given huge importance in the new school curriculum and Little KITEs activities.

He was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory of a Thiruvananthapuram district camp for members of Little KITEs IT clubs under Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) at St. Roch’s High School here on Sunday.

The Minister also released an activity book that would contain activities each Little KITEs IT club member would undertake in the three years of Little KITEs. KITE has prepared the activity books to equip students to maintain high-tech equipment used in schools, making graphics, animation, visual programming, and designing robotics and the Internet of Things (IoT) equipment.

Nearly 15,000 students from the Little KITEs units in schools had participated in the sub-district level camps in December last. As many as 1,200 select students are taking part in the two-phase district camps.

The State camp will be held in May.

KITE chief executive director K. Anvar Sadath, State Council of Educational Research and Training director Jayaprakash R.K., and Samagra Shiksha, Kerala project director Supriya A.R. were present at the district camp.